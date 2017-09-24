That’s what she gets.

Valerie Plame, the former CIA agent, once the darling of the left, at least when they were trying to claim that members of the Bush administration had “outed” her, is reaping the fruit of her anti-Semitism.

To recap, Plame posted an offensive article to Twitter from a website called The Unz Review. The article claimed that Jews were pushing for war with Iran, and was full of white nationalist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Part of the article even recommended that anytime Jewish pundits, such as Bill Kristol appeared on television, they should be flagged as Jewish, so people would be aware of the supposed motivations of the speaker.

Plame was a board member with Ploughshares Funds, an organization dedicated to reducing the number of nuclear weapons and preventing the emergence of new nuclear states.

On Sunday, she announced her resignation, in the aftermath of her very bad, no good week.

“Actions have consequences, and while I have been honored to serve on the board of the Ploughshares Fund…to avoid detracting from their mission, I have resigned,” Wilson said in consecutive tweets. “I take full responsibility for my thoughtless and hurtful actions, and there are no excuses for what I did.”

No. There’s really no excuse for what you did. Why did you do that?

Oh, yeah. Jews.

On Thursday, I shared a deeply offensive article on Twitter. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 24, 2017

I actually kind of think that rather than “resigning,” Plame may have been helped out of her board position.

Ploughshares Funds were all over her Twitter misadventures on Thursday.

“Our board member, Valerie Plame Wilson, seriously erred in retweeting an anti-Semitic article from The Unz Review,” the organization said in a statement on Friday. “Ploughshares Fund condemns in the strongest terms what we believe to be white supremacist and anti-Semitic propaganda espoused by this site. The prejudices promulgated by this site are an affront to American values and human decency.”

They don’t sound happy, do they?

Plame made an amazingly absurd attempt to defend herself, asking that people put aside their “biases” and read the post.

Yeah. No.

The article argued that American Jews are specifically pushing for war with Iran by drumming up the threat the nation poses to the United States. It also contended that the neoconservative foreign policy establishment is beholden to American Jews who are attached to Israel.

Oddly, she’s asking people to put aside biases and read the article, then later admitted she only “skimmed” the article, so she missed all the really glaring anti-Semitic stuff.

Did she skim past the title of the article, as well? I mean, “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars” is kind of hard to miss.

She tried to play off her mistake by claiming she had Jewish heritage, as well.

Sorry, lady. That doesn’t flush.

I guess this is the second time in her life Plame has been “outed.” Let’s see her turn this one into a Vanity Fair cover.