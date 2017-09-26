It’s as if they don’t check social media, they don’t watch the news, don’t read – totally oblivious to what’s acceptable and what will get you drawn and quartered in the court of public opinion, in this age of the perpetually outraged.

Republican Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.), chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee didn’t just step in it, earlier Tuesday. He stumbled, bumbled, and stomped in it with both feet – HARD.

While standing outside the Capitol, Walker was only several minutes into his speech, explaining that the group would be taking a more visible role in upcoming national debates.

With the group behind him, waiting to address what would be their priorities, Walker dropped this doozy:

“The accomplished men and women of the RSC. And women. If it wasn’t sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we’ll leave that out of the record, are not attention seekers,” Walker said.

Dude. You didn’t.

Now, let me just say, as I’ve mentioned several times on these pages before, that I’m not a feminazi. I’m very traditional. I also have a pretty thick skin and a broad sense of humor, so if I were the only one hearing this, I seriously doubt it would have registered more than a blip.

The problem is, it wasn’t just me that heard it.

The message he was out there to convey was worth hearing, but that one, gaping fail pretty much overshadowed the purpose, because that’s just the world we live in, now.

The group has almost 160 members, with 16 of 20 House chairman counted among the members. Walker stressed the need to become more vocal and visible on issues that mattered to them.

People missed that.

Rep. Walker later walked back his comments – I’m assuming after somebody whispered in his ear that “eye candy” might be a really poor choice of words.

“During a press event today, I made a flippant remark meant to be light hearted but fell short. I’m proud of the women who serve in our RSC leadership,” Walker said in a statement about two hours after making the remarks.

I’m going to need for somebody to walk through the finer details of politically correct speech with Rep. Walker, really soon.