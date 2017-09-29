A new Fox News poll explores the divisions in our nation, right now, and the attitudes of Americans over what they see.

So just how are things going?

According to 56 percent of respondents to the poll, we’re pretty much doomed, as a society. In fact, the term used in this poll is, “going to hell in a handbasket.” With bipartisan support, people believe the level of rude has risen to historical heights.

To break it down:

Eighty-one percent of Republicans say people are less courteous, as do 77 percent of Democrats, and 76 percent of Independents. The vast majority of voters, 81 percent, also believe that the nation’s societal bonds are weakening.

Because everyone is out for themselves, rather than looking after their communities. It’s pride-this, and pride-that, and it’s usually over something that required no actual effort on their part, like race, so it’s idiotic, at its very start.

The very trivial-made-important NFL controversy may have contributed to the dread and gloom of respondents in this poll.

Voters were found to be very divided over the protests, with 55 percent saying that kneeling during the national anthem was inappropriate, as compared with 61 percent who said so in 2016, according to Fox. Only 41 percent view kneeling as an appropriate way to protest, an increase of 32 percent over the past year.

Well, kneeling is preferable to flag burning or defecating on police cars. It’s still repugnant, though.

There were 1,107 respondents to this particular poll. It was conducted between September 24 to September 26 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.