The latest news coming out of Las Vegas about the Sunday night shooting at a country music festival on the Vegas strip is still developing, but it is beginning to look much more tragic.

The number of dead has increased from 20 to at least 50 people, with more than 200 injured, and is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said that they believe a man killed on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino was the only shooter, although they are looking for a female companion, Marilou Danley.

From NBC News:

“We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said. He said the gunman is an area resident. A law enforcement source told CBS News a search warrant has been issued for the home of the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada. Police there told CBS News the suspect was white, in his 60s, had been living in a retirement community and hadn’t had any run-ins with law enforcement. He wasn’t a veteran, Mesquite police added. Asked if authorities think the shooting was an act of terrorism, Lombardo replied, “No. Not at this point. … We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.”

Among the dead were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert. An on-duty officer was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and another was injured.

Witnesses on the scene report seeing muzzle flashes coming from the upper floors of the hotel and hearing the rapid fire crack of gun shots.

In one video, you can clearly hear the shots.

It’s still early, so no motive has been identified, but they may have his companion in custody.

Pray for Vegas and for all those affected.