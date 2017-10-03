He had a plan.

A new report from NBC News looks into Stephen Paddock’s activities, in the days before he launched his deadly attack in Las Vegas.

According to NBC News, a week before the attack, Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines, which is the home country of Marilou Danley, his girlfriend. Authorities have yet to determine who the money was going to or why.

To be clear, the initial reports of Danley being with Paddock, or in the crowd of concert goers on Sunday appears to be wrong. She was actually in the Philippines, at that time.

Danley left for Hong Kong on September 25, before traveling back to the Philippines. She’s scheduled to return to the United States on Wednesday, and law enforcement do intend to talk to her.

From NBC:

Danley was not believed to be involved in the shooting “at this time,” law enforcement officials told reporters on Monday. “We have had conversations with her and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved. But obviously that investigation will continue,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “She was not with [Paddock] when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification.”

The couple began dating in Spring of this year, and lived with each other in Mesquite, Nevada.

So Paddock was using her ID for some purpose, while she was out of the country. He sends a large sum of money to an account in her home country, the week she leaves to return.

Maybe that was his way of saying “Goodbye”?

Maybe.

Paddock killed himself before law enforcement could reach him. When found, he had 23 guns, as well as the bump-stocks I mentioned earlier in the Mandalay Bay hotel room he’d rented. After checking his home, another 19 firearms were found.