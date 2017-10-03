Last week the very bizarre reports of what appeared to be a sonic attack against U.S. Embassy personnel in Cuba was reported. The attacks had been ongoing for months, and resulted in injuries to hearing, concussions, and various other maladies.

At least 21 people were sickened by the attacks. In response, the U.S. withdrew the majority of their embassy staff, leaving only a skeleton crew to handle any needs of U.S. citizens in the area, as a precaution.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, was LIVID, and with good reason.

While our people were forced out by some mysterious attack (Cuba denies any involvement), Senator Rubio wanted to know why Cuba was free to leave their diplomats on U.S. soil?

He wasn’t wrong, but today, reports are that something has been done.

It is expected that there will be an announcement from the Trump administration today that close to two-thirds of Cuba’s embassy staff will be kicked out of the U.S. in retaliation for having their own staff forced out of Cuba.

They’ll be leaving intact, with no concussions or hearing loss, by the way.

The U.S. has not outright accused Cuba of the attacks and Havana has denied any involvement in the injures. The State Department has, however, repeatedly pointed to the Vienna Convention and warned that Cuba is responsible for the safety of U.S. diplomats serving in the state. The United States is reportedly still trying to explain the weapon that was used against dozens of diplomats. One American diplomat in Havana described what some are calling “health attacks,” in which he heard a “blaring, grinding noise” from his bed — but when he moved only a few feet away, he stepped into silence, almost like an “invisible wall cutting straight through his room,” according to an Associated Press report last month.

In August, the U.S. expelled two Cuban diplomats over what they say were safety concerns. It was then that they first acknowledged that there were some sort of attacks going on against U.S. Embassy staff in Cuba. That was actually nine months after the first wave of injuries were reported.

Senator Rubio tweeted out a response to the news this morning.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Cuban officials last week to talk about the attacks. We can assume the decision to remove Cuban diplomats from U.S. soil was made during those talks.