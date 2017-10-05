Wow.

So a lot was made yesterday of a report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called President Trump a “moron” and was even considering resigning in late July.

As the reports go, Tillerson, who served as national president of the Boy Scouts from 2010 to 2012 was angered by Trump’s inappropriate, highly-politicized speech during this year’s Boy Scout Jamboree.

(The reporter who first made the “moron” comments known stands by her story and says her sources’ exact quotes were that Tillerson called Trump a “f**king moron.”)

There have also been reports that the White House has been frustrated with attempts to reach Tillerson, who often doesn’t answer his phone.

Those stories have made for a toxic mix, but Tillerson made a televised statement on Wednesday to dispute the notion that he’d considered resigning.

He was a little less forthcoming about the “moron” comment, refusing to entertain the discussion.

As the controversy swirled about, one detail seemed to be overlooked.

According to a piece with the Washington Examiner, Tillerson, along with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have formed a sort of “suicide pact.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin reportedly have forged a “suicide pact” in which all three members of President Trump’s Cabinet would leave if one of them becomes a target of the president. News of the agreement surfaced amid renewed questions about Tillerson’s future in the administration.

Trump’s administration has had a maddening overturn rate, with some officials leaving as quickly as they came (national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced out after only 3 weeks, and Anthony Scaramucci hadn’t even officially began his job as communications director before being ousted, just 10 days in). The idea that three high ranking Cabinet members are prepared to walk away from the circus if one of them is threatened by one of the president’s piques is big, if true. It would certainly provide a bit of job security.

That’s protection from the president, but what if one of them decides to walk?