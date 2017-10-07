Unbelievable.

The nation has yet to heal from the ugliness of the Charlottesville, Virginia “Unite the Right” rally, which resulted in a woman’s death in August, but white nationalists are back to rub salt in that wound.

They’re even carrying tiki torches.

White nationalist leader, Richard Spencer, led the group of roughly 30 white nationalists, which gathered at Emancipation Park, according to the Charlottesville’s CBS affiliate.

The ridiculous pustule even took to Twitter to stream the return.

I have to wonder if there is a goal to recreate the violence of the August rally.

“Hello Charlottesville, we’re back and we’re going to keep coming back. You will not replace us, you will not erase us,” a protester on a megaphone said. “The left wing establishment is built around anti-white policies,” Spencer told the group. The group also chanted “The South will rise again” and “Russia is our friend.”

Ridiculous.

And disgusting.

A lot has happened in the nation since August.

We’ve been hit with two, back-to-back hurricanes, and we just suffered through the shock and horror of the deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

All I can think is that Richard Spencer and his white nationalist trolls miss the spotlight, and they don’t care if they have to reignite the flames of racial unrest to get back on the front page.

Richard Spencer lead about 30 white nationalist gathered at Emancipation Park. pic.twitter.com/yERgDJFDhN — CBS19 News (@CBS19News) October 8, 2017