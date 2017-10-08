Oops!

So did he say it, or did Colin Kaepernick get chided by his fellow revolutionaries, after a reporter for CBS Sports said that Kaepernick was ready to stand for the national anthem, if only someone would give him the chance to wear another football jersey.

At least, without coming right out and saying it, he seemed to be signaling that it wasn’t true.

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

Interesting quote, there.

Whether it’s true or not, there’s no doubt he’s desperate to play again. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.

I would say that before all this, it was just the lack of skills he had to make up, but now, he’s painted himself into a corner, and as the NFL slides downward in ticket sales and viewership, the name Kaepernick won’t exactly help what has been damaged.

But where did the rumor about his standing now, begin?

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora told CBS Sports earlier Sunday that Kaepernick had said he would stand during the national anthem if he was signed to a NFL team. La Canfora later backtracked from his earlier statements, saying that he and Kaepernick hadn’t discussed the issues and that he made his comments based on earlier reporting.

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

You certainly made it sound as if you’d spoken with him.

Kaepernick began the trend of kneeling last season, and after opting out of his contract, he has yet to be able to find another team willing to touch him.