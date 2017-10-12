Former White House Chief of Staff Steve Bannon is said to be targeting every incumbent Republican running for reelection, except Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

That’s ok. Reliable Trump bootlick, Laura Ingraham covers that in her new book.

The book, called Billionaire at the Barricades, a tome of slavish worship to her orange overlord, goes into the happenings of the 2016 RNC convention, and takes a pointed jab at Cruz.

I guess some toadies will not forgive or forget.

In the book, Ingraham tells of being asked to primary Ted Cruz, after the senator refused to endorse Trump, outright.

“People were so torched by Cruz’s failure to endorse [President] Trump that talk of primarying him ignited almost the moment he walked off the stage,” Ingraham wrote in Billionaire at the Barricades, which was released Tuesday. “In fact, a tanned, good-old-boy type in his late 40s approached me and asked me if I’d consider moving to Texas to run against him.”

So what was Cruz’s crime?

To refresh your memories: He said voters should vote their conscience.

INCONCEIVABLE!!

If you want to see Trump supporters hiss and melt like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz,” just mention things like “conscience,” or “principles” to them.

“The arena reverberated with boos and chants of ‘Endorse Trump!'” Ingraham continued. “I have never heard a crowd jeer even after a speaker is finished speaking.”

And you reveled in it, I’m sure, having already sold your soul, at that point.

Those of us who knew people attending the convention can tell you the entire event was a charade, as delegates for Cruz were threatened, railroaded, and prevented from having their say on the convention floor.

It was the kind of shoddy, shady, despotic behavior that served as an omen of things to come with a Trump presidency.

Ingraham goes on to write of how she witnessed the deep-pocketed Republican donor, Sheldon Adelson request that security not allow Cruz into his convention suite.

Now, Cruz went on to say, weeks later, that he would vote for Trump. Since the election, he’s also sided with Trump on various issues, even to the disappointment of some of his supporters. There are some, however, who will not soon forget his refusal to bow at the gilded feet of Trump on the convention stage. Ingraham, although she didn’t move to Texas and challenge Cruz for his seat is no doubt signaling to some loyalists that the senator should eventually pay the price.