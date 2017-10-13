She’s never going away, is she?

Hillary Clinton, the most unelectable candidate to run for the presidency in modern history (She lost to a reality TV host with the vocabulary of a 4th grader, for Pete’s sake!), is reportedly considering a teaching gig with Manhattan’s Columbia University.

This won’t actually be her first shot at corrupting young minds.

Around 40 years ago, she taught criminal law classes at the School of Law at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

I wonder how hard it would be to track down any students from that time to see how many have been disbarred for illegal or unethical activities, at this point?

If she goes through with it, she’ll begin her time with Columbia after her book tour ends.

The potential job as a “University Professor” at Columbia would give Clinton the opportunity to lecture at the university’s various schools and departments. It could also include an agreement to house her archives. “It’s all fluid. It could be a number of things. No decisions have been made, but there are talks,” one source said. “She’s trying to figure out what she wants to do. It could end up with the papers at one place, and she has some sort of faculty role at another. She hasn’t quite come to a decision.”

Good. That’ll give parents the time to decide not to send their budding law students to Columbia.