I’m so sick of this.

President Trump spoke today at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C.

Part of Trump’s con speech to those in attendance was on the Johnson Amendment, and his continuing promise to make it easier for Christian clergy to share the Good News of Government.

Also, we’re fighting the imaginary war on Christmas, again.

These two issues keep coming up with Trump because as a man as far removed from the notion of true faith as the east is from the west, all he knows is tossing red meat and platitudes to the evangelical base.

Judging from some of the reactions I’m seeing, it worked, too.

That could be because the American church body are far too comfortable in more secular pursuits… but that’s for another piece.

A good example of this is that a man who has openly admitted to sexually assaulting women, has joked about dating his own daughter, and routinely attacked, belittled, and used foul language to describe others, openly, stood in front of the crowd of evangelical voters today and spoke of “moral clarity.”

Yeah. That ship has long sailed.

As for Christmas, I haven’t stopped saying “Merry Christmas,” nor have I noticed anyone else not saying it.

Somebody get the message to Trump.

“We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore. They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct,” he said to strong applause and cheers from the audience at the Christian public policy conference, sponsored by the Family Research Council. “You go to department stores and they’ll say ‘Happy New Year,’ or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted. But they don’t say — well guess what? We’re saying merry Christmas again.”

That bit of incoherence aside, there’s no “war on Christmas.”

We’re not being told not to celebrate it. It hasn’t been outlawed. And, as I’ve pointed out before, if our biggest threat is “Happy Holidays” on a coffee cup, instead of “Merry Christmas,” then we have got it really good!

Seriously… there are some Christians in the world actually suffering for their faith. For Trump, this is a cynical ploy to hold on to those evangelical votes.

I’m not nearly as upset at Trump for trying it as I am at American Christians for believing it.

Our nation’s moral foundation has rotted from the inside out, and there have been none more toxic to the faith than American Christians, themselves.