Dude… You voluntarily opted out of your contract, didn’t you?

Colin Kaepernick, unable to shame an NFL team into signing him, has filed a grievance against NFL owners, claiming they have “colluded” to keep him out of the league.

The spoilsport even hired an attorney, Mark Geragos, to handle the case.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wasn’t signed to a team in the offseason after opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March, and has yet to receive a contract to play for a new team several weeks into the 2017 NFL season.

Because “the man” won’t let him play. I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that he’s a subpar quarterback, at best. After all, isn’t every NFL team striving for mediocrity?

Kaepernick is preparing a statement on his grievance, which will come under the current collective bargaining agreement between NFL players and owners. Kaepernick was the first NFL player to begin kneeling during the national anthem last season. The quarterback took a knee in protest of police brutality and the mistreatment of minorities in America. Other players later joined him in kneeling or raising a fist during the anthem.

Yeah. He’s that guy.

I never did see his stunt as anything but an attempt to draw controversy, and the hope for a better contract, once he became a free agent and a “celebrity.”

It didn’t work out that way.

But go ahead and file that grievance. I can’t wait to see the response.

You’re not owed a position, pal.