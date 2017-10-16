He has lost his mind.

While speaking today, President Trump was asked about the four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger a week ago – the specific question on most minds is why he had yet to even acknowledge their deaths.

What burst forth from that twisted mass of confusion and lies that passes for the Trump mind was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The president said he planned to call the parents and families of those who were killed, something he said he has done “traditionally.”

Wut?

“The toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens — soldiers are killed,” Trump said. “It’s a very difficult thing. Now it gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very, very tough day. For me that’s by far the toughest,” he said.

Really? We’ve got them dropping like flies, to the point that you have no time to Tweet because you’re too busy making calls to the families of fallen soldiers? And you’re doing it all while never even mentioning the names.

Really, for someone so heartsick over all the tough phone calls he has to make, he sure beats the war drums mighty loud.

And then, this president, 9 months into his first term, just tossed out this gem:

“So the traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it.”

Most of them didn’t make calls?

Of recent wartime presidents, both Obama and George W. Bush made calls, made visits to the bedsides of the wounded – and in the case of Bush, remain very active in the efforts to give aid and comfort to our military members.

Predictably, that bit of lunacy was hit hard online, with several of Obama’s aides being particularly prickly.

Tweeted Alyssa Mastromonaco: “That’s a f**king lie. To say President Obama (or past presidents) didn’t call the family members of soldiers KIA – he’s a deranged animal.”

I’m not sure if Mastromonaco tweeted that before or after the follow-up:

“And a lot of presidents don’t, they write letters. … I do a combination of both. Sometimes, it’s a very difficult thing to do, but I do a combination of both. President Obama, I think, probably did sometimes, and maybe sometimes he didn’t, I don’t know, that’s what I was told,” Trump said. Trump said again that other presidents did not call. “And some presidents didn’t do anything,” he said. “I like, when I can, the combination of a call and also a letter.”

Ok. So it’s gone from a call to a combination of calls and letters.

Attentive.

I’d really like to see some sort of proof from one of the many families that Trump has reached out to.

Can somebody spread the word and ask that a scan or snapshot of one of those letters be posted online?

Just one.