The curious, maddening case of Bowe Bergdahl, the U.S. Army deserter is expected to take a new turn today, as he enters his plea in court.

Last week, it was reported that it is his intention to plead guilty to the charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

He is accused of deserting his station in Afghanistan in 2009. He was held captive by armed Taliban militants until his release in 2014 in exchange for five terrorists. President Trump has slammed Bergdahl as a “no-good traitor,” saying he “should have been executed.”

In fact, Bergdahl’s lawyers have claimed that Trump has made it impossible for their client to get a fair trial.

I’m just going to go out on a limb and say Bergdahl did plenty to hurt himself.

Bergdahl, before walking away from his post in 2009 and being “captured” by the Taliban had reportedly become increasingly isolated from his platoon, by choice. His last email to his parents before taking his walk and coming into contact with the Taliban was a rambling diatribe against the U.S. military and stated several times that he was ashamed to be an American.

He did not uphold his oath.

Meanwhile, former President Obama released 5 dangerous Taliban members in order to secure Bergdahl’s “release.”

Not much of a trade.

On the campaign trail, Trump barked out rhetoric that Bergdahl’s lawyers have latched onto.

“Let’s fly him over. We’ll dump him right in the middle. Throw him out of the plane. Should we give him a parachute or not?” Trump said at a 2015 rally. “I say no. Don’t give him a parachute. Why would we want to waste a parachute?”

I don’t really see a problem with giving him back, considering his stated distaste for America.

Whether Trump’s words actually have a bearing on what happens from here forward remains to be seen.