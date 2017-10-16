Former White House strategist and Breitbart CEO took his traveling rage tour to the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., where he declared war on the so-called GOP “establishment,” including House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In fact, he delivered a message straight to McConnell, comparing him to Julius Caesar, the murdered Roman emperor, and claiming that he and his backers were cutting the oxygen off to McConnell.

Violent, inappropriate talk at what was supposed to be a gathering of evangelical voters, but, whatever. These were political Christians, not cultural or spiritual Christians. There’s apparently a difference.

Bannon has been getting around, lately.

Besides a book, with a movie adaptation on the way, he’s done multiple interviews and been on the cover of various magazines.

Everybody wants a piece of Trump’s brain.

That may be the problem. Donald Trump doesn’t like being upstaged, and today’s Rose Garden conference looked suspiciously like a dash of cold water, right in Bannon’s uppity face.

While Bannon claims to be working for Trump and focused on Trump’s agenda, even after he was exiled back to his spot with Breitbart, you have to wonder if he knows what Trump’s agenda is.

Trump appeared today with Mitch McConnell beaming by his side, declaring that their relationship is “closer than ever before.”

Really? Did anybody tell Steve Bannon before this weekend?

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the rose garden after emerging from a lunch meeting with Mr. McConnell. “My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding.”

And apparently, they do disagree, at times. Trump is upset that a repeal of Obamacare fell through, and several other agenda items that have stalled are causing some friction.

Otherwise, according to Trump and McConnell, they’re together, with the assignment of conservative judges being a unifying factor of pride.

Asked about Mr. Bannon’s push to defeat incumbent Republicans, Mr. Trump said, “Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing.” “I have a fantastic relationship with the people in the Senate,” the president said, adding that “maybe” he’ll try to talk Mr. Bannon out of some of his plans. “The Republican Party is very, very unified,” Mr. Trump said. “We have no Democrat support. They’re obstructionists.”

In other words, Bannon isn’t really a member of the club, anymore.

In his best Trumpian speak, McConnell added:

“My goal … is to keep us in the majority,” he said. “Winners make policy and losers go home.”

Somebody send a message and ask Bannon what the view is like from under the wheels of the bus.