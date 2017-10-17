Oh, man.

Seriously, this is the kind of stuff that ends careers, these days.

You could make some excuse about the First Amendment – and you wouldn’t be wrong – but that won’t stop what’s likely coming this guy’s way.

His name is Marc “Dr. Doom” Faber. He gets his nickname from his work as a market analyst, who almost always tends to lean towards the more grim side of economics.

He writes the Gloom, Boom & Doom newsletter, appears often on CNBC and other financial programming, and now he’s giving his unvarnished opinion on race, as it applies to the world today.

Said Faber in his latest writing:

“And thank God white people populated America, and not the blacks. Otherwise, the US would look like Zimbabwe, which it might look like one day anyway, but at least America enjoyed 200 years in the economic and political sun under a white majority,” he wrote. “I am not a racist, but the reality — no matter how politically incorrect — needs to be spelled out.”

It’s like you want to start a riot on your street, or something.

Quite often, comments like this will get such an immediate backlash, that they’re quickly walked back.

Faber not only has not walked them back, but he doubled down:

“If stating some historical facts makes me a racist, then I suppose that I am a racist. For years, Japanese were condemned because they denied the Nanking massacre,” he told CNBC in an email.

For their part, CNBC have said they won’t be booking Mr. Faber for any future programming.

He also addressed Charlottesville in his latest newsletter, and in particular, the Confederate statues that serve as the impetus for the conflict.

Faber called the monuments “statues of honourable people whose only crime was to defend what all societies had done for more than 5,000 years: keep a part of the population enslaved.”

Dude, that’s kind of a bad thing, so, yeah. It’s crime enough.

I’m of the belief, at this point, that people are saying and doing things just for the shock value. Either that, or he’s going a bit daft.