It only took two weeks. And a lot of bad press.

All that, but President Trump finally got around to making his “traditional” phone calls to the families of the Green Beret soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger.

Said Baghdad Betty:

“President Trump spoke to all four of the families of those who were killed in action in Niger,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement. “He offered condolences on behalf of a grateful nation and assured them their family’s extraordinary sacrifice to the country will never be forgotten.”

He was going to do that today, anyway, just like he totally wrote letters to the family this weekend, but didn’t have time to get stamps and stick them in the mail.

Trump caught heat on Monday for claiming that it was a “tradition” for him to call the families of fallen soldiers, but that other presidents didn’t call, or that he’d heard President Obama didn’t call.

Rather than letting it go and acting like a sane person, he compounded the issue earlier Tuesday by suggesting those who doubted his claims about Obama ask his Chief of Staff, John Kelly.

Kelly’s son, Marine 2nd Lt. Robert Kelly, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Kelly did say Obama didn’t call him after his son’s death. What he did do, according to a report released today, was hold a dinner for Gold Star parents – the parents of fallen soldiers – and Kelly was honored at that dinner.

Whatever the case, Trump was dishonest in his claim about other presidents, and there’s no way to get around it. He says what he says because of a pathological need to promote himself and to build up his ego into something far beyond where he actually is.

The man needs help.