And I reiterate: Donald Trump is a liar, and the truth is not in him.

After his claims that he is the ultimate purveyor of compassion, when it comes to fallen soldiers and their families – he was called a liar by the staff of former presidents, as well as those who have been comforted by past presidents.

After he finally made the calls to the families of Green Beret soldiers killed nearly 2 weeks ago in an ambush in Niger, and it was alleged that he made an insensitive comment to the pregnant widow of one, he called it untrue. The mother of that fallen soldier came forward to say, again, he’d lied.

Now another parent of another fallen soldier is asking for help to convey a message to the president: YOU ARE A LIAR!

Euvince Brooks told The Post Wednesday that he has not heard from Trump since his 30-year-old son, Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks, was killed in Iraq on Aug. 13. Brooks said he was upset after Trump claimed that he had contacted every military family that had lost a son or daughter, and that after watching the news Tuesday he wanted to try and get Trump’s attention on Twitter.

Apparently, Mr. Brooks isn’t very social media savvy. He just wants a way to reach out and vent.

“I said to my daughter, ‘Can you teach me to tweet, so I can tweet at the president and tell him he’s a liar?’ ” Brooks told The Post. “You know when you hear people lying, and you want to fight? That’s the way I felt last night. He’s a damn liar.”

I’m hearing that on one of the calls the president pledged $25,000 to the family of a soldier killed in Afghanistan, but that hasn’t happened yet, either.

A good rule of thumb is you don’t believe him and don’t thank him until the check clears.