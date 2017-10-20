House Speaker Paul Ryan has jokes.

Ryan made an appearance at the annual Al Smith dinner in New York, a Catholic charities fundraiser named after Alfred E. Smith, a former New York governor and the first Catholic to run for president.

Said Ryan:

“Every morning, I wake up in my office and scroll Twitter to see which tweets I will have to pretend that I didn’t see later,” Ryan told the dinner’s attendees. “I know last year at this dinner Donald Trump offended some people with his comments, which critics said went too far,” Ryan said, referring to the 2016 charity event the month before the election where Trump got booed for his sharp-edged jokes about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. “Some said it was unbecoming of a public figure and that his comments were offensive,” Ryan continued. “Well, thank God he’s learned his lesson.”

Nice.

So what are the chances that Trump will be lashing out at Ryan over a joke, at some point?

Trump’s appearance at the dinner last year was a bit of a flop. It was an election year, he was acting like an idiot across the nation, and Hillary was among her kind.

It was to be expected that his jokes wouldn’t be as well received.

“Hillary accidentally bumped into me and she very civilly said: ‘Pardon me,'” Trump said. “And I very politely replied, ‘Let me talk to you about that after I get into office,’” Trump said, referring to his threat to prosecute Clinton over her use of private email as secretary of State.

The crowd didn’t really receive that joke in the way I’m sure Trump had envisioned.

If it’s any consolation to them, as soon as he was the president-elect, he shut down any talk of “Lock her up!” and instead, assured his loyalists that she was a good person and had suffered enough.

I’m not sure who wrote Hillary’s jokes for her, at last year’s dinner, but she didn’t do too badly.

Said Clinton:

“People look at the Statue of Liberty and they see a proud symbol of our history as a nation of immigrants. A beacon of hope for people around the world. Donald looks at the Statue of Liberty and sees a four. Maybe a five if she loses the torch and tablet and changes her hair.”

Heh.

For now, Paul Ryan should avoid Twitter, all together. If Trump doesn’t point it out, I’m sure there’s an entire hive of red capped howlers, with no sense of humor, all calling for Speaker Ryan’s head on a platter, today.