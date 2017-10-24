Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort just keeps sinking deeper and deeper.

A Tuesday report in the Wall Street Journal states that a new money laundering investigation has been opened.

Sources told the newspaper that the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office is now pursuing an investigation into Manafort, adding to state and federal probes relating to the former Trump aide. The investigation by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is being done in collaboration with special counsel Robert Mueller’s own probe into possible laundering by Manafort, according to the Journal.

More and more, it’s beginning to look like Manafort has been the main target of Robert Mueller’s probe, all along.

Manafort has a long, checkered history of questionable entanglements, often with foreign entities.

Manafort was already facing both state and federal probes for money laundering. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) has also teamed up with Mueller to investigate Manafort.

He may not be able to get out of this one, so easily.

With so much hanging over him, it’s troubling that he was willing to work for Trump’s campaign, free of charge. What was his end game?

Whatever his purpose, you have to imagine this new development is causing him to sweat.