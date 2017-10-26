It seems like leveling groping claims against elderly, wheelchair-bound men is the hot new way for relative unknown actresses to hop the #metoo train and get some kind of notice.

A third woman that nobody outside of her family and friends knows is claiming former President George H.W. Bush groped her, as well.

And yes, he told the same corny joke about David Cop-a-feel.

The alleged groping happened in 2014, when Bush was 90 years old. In the subsequent three years, her career apparently went nowhere, so here’s her shot.

This most recent attention-starved wannabe wrote an op-ed for Slate to get her 15 minutes.

“‘You wanna know my favorite book?” he whispered. I had to lean close to hear him,” Kline wrote. “By now the photographer was readying the shot. My husband stood on one side of the wheelchair, and I stood on the other. President Bush put his arm around me, low on my back. His comic timing was impeccable. ‘David Cop-a-feel,’ he said, and squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo. Instinctively, I swiped his hand away,” she continued.

As his people explained, because the man is in a wheelchair, His arm is going to be low.

He was 90.

He’s got Parkinson’s.

I’m pretty sure that had her career – whatever it is – had taken off or gone the way she’d hoped, we wouldn’t be hearing any of this.

The former president is just an easy target, right now.

He’s old. He’s sick. He can’t really fight back (he’s already offered an apology), and sexual assault and harassment are really trendy, right now.

This is not a Harvey Weinstein moment and none of these women are Ashley Judd or even Heather Graham.

All of us who have elderly people in our lives that we love know that as people age, they can begin to lose their inhibitions and become a bit more free-hearted with things they say or do.

It just happens.

The former president is at the end of his life. If these women are so delicate that they can’t blow off something as benign as a brief touch from a dying old man, they’re not cut out for the kind of careers they’re trying to build for themselves.