Speaking Saturday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned the world that the threat posed by North Korea has taken a drastic, upward turn.

“North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbors and the world through its illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear weapons programs,” Mattis said during a visit to South Korea, alongside the country’s defense minister Song Young-moo, in comments reported by The Associated Press.

There has been a war of words between North Korea and the Trump administration for months, with Trump standing before the United Nations General Assembly and vowing to “totally destroy” the rogue nation, should they feel so froggy as to jump.

North Korea responded by threatening to drop a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Mattis, who visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that exists between North and South Korea on Friday, said further:

“I cannot imagine a condition under which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power,” he said. “Make no mistake — any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response that is effective and overwhelming,” he continued.

I don’t know that there’s anything that can be said that will de-escalate things, at this point. At least, not without some outside help.

Nobody wants to see a military response to the rhetoric, except maybe Captain Bone Spurs. I’m sure he’d watch it all from the comfort of Mar-a-Lago, while having a beautiful piece of chocolate cake.

Speaking of Trump, he’s suggested that he may possibly visit the area next week, although nothing has been confirmed as a certainty.