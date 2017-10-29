As if we needed further evidence of how the evangelical community is being perverted and drawn away by so-called “faith leaders,” in service to the world, rather than obedience to God and faith.

This is also where I remind folks again that the president of my alma mater, Jerry Falwell Jr. is a lawyer, not a pastor. He gets lumped in with the term “faith leaders” because of who his dad was and the legacy he left behind.

In reality, Jerry Falwell Jr. has no discernible connection to Christian truth or purpose.

In a recent Christian Post article, Falwell’s duplicitous nature is highlighted, as they cover his recent Breitbart interview.

In the interview, Falwell called on Christians to abandon any remnants of faith or principles they may have left after the 2016 election and to throw in full behind Steve Bannon, the avowed “Leninist” and alt-right demigod.

Falwell was asked what he thought of Bannon’s war on the so-called “establishment” wing of the Republican party.

I find it hilarious he was asked this in Breitbart, as if he was going to trash Steve Bannon at his own outlet.

“I love it,” Falwell said of Bannon’s war against the establishment in the Senate. “I knew when [Bannon] left the administration, he was doing it for a reason,” Falwell was quoted as saying. “A good reason. And now we all know what it was. He sees that for Trump to be successful, those guys got to go. I’m so proud of him for going after them and leading the effort and Laura Ingraham is out there helping the effort too.” Evangelicals shouldn’t support candidates because they share their faith, Falwell added.

Well, they didn’t during the 2016 election cycle, that’s for sure. This, however, sounds suspiciously like a “faith leader” advising Christians to purge Christians from government positions, if those Christians don’t place a man (Trump) above their God.

“Don’t look at a candidate on whether he has the same religious background as you do. Don’t look at whether he or she fit to be the pastor of your church. Look at who’s going to vote right on the issues. Look at who’s actually succeeded in real life outside of the political world. That’s who they need to vote for. It may not be the most conservative candidate. But it’s got to be somebody who’s not part of the establishment and has succeeded in real life,” he said.

This is one of the things that repulsed me by seeing Seb Gorka and Steve Bannon speaking at this year’s Values Voter Summit. What connection do they have to the values that those who make up the Values Voter Summit profess?

I know people who work for some of the organizations represented at this year’s VVS. The goal, supposedly, is to get Christians involved in our political process, to carry the values of Christians into the public arena, once again.

I completely support Christian values in our leadership. I have long (and often) called for Christians to let their faith influence their vote and their attitude on issues.

Steve Bannon is a vile man, who has stoked a climate of white nationalism, has never uttered a single thing that should give the notion that he’s a man of any sort of Christian faith, and in general, has been described as an awful, monstrous person.

And Jerry Falwell Jr. is telling Christians to abandon their values, and even what the Bible tells us about sound leadership, in order to push Bannon’s agenda.

I’m not even saying that some Republicans haven’t done an their job of keeping their promises to the American people.

What I’m saying is that when a “faith leader” tells you to abandon your principles as a Christian, in order to elevate a man, it should set off some alarms.

A lot of alarms.

Falwell continued on in his delusion.

“I heard somebody on the radio this morning, one of Mitch McConnell’s friends, bragging about how the Republicans have gone 95 percent with Trump’s agenda. Well, the five percent is always the one — the issues that matter,” Falwell explained. “It’s always the issues that matter. They don’t always, the group of ‘fake Republicans,’ they don’t always vote against it. They just make sure enough of their buddies vote against it to kill it. It’s all done behind closed doors. They got to go. And I think if they go, Trump is going to be the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

You are a petty, ridiculous, sniveling little man, Jerry Falwell Jr., so your praise of men like Donald Trump and Steve Bannon isn’t a surprise.

Speaking of Bannon, Falwell said:

“He’s probably the only guy who could organize an effort to primary out these, I keep saying ‘fake Republicans’ because that’s what they are,” Falwell said. “They deceive their constituencies into believing they are something they’re not. I think that’s the worst kind of politician.”

You seriously just described Trump, but do go on.

Falwell even asserted that he has “more respect for the Democrats” than he does for “fake Republicans.” “[A]t least the Democrats admit what they believe. At least they tell their constituencies how they feel on the issues,” Falwell stated. “These moderate ‘Fake Republicans’ – they play the people. They mislead them. They pull the wool over their eyes. I just think that’s the worst type of deceit in politics.”

So let’s be clear: Politics is temporary. All this will pass away. Deceit in politics is expected.

Do you know what’s not temporary, and where there should be no deceit? In the practice of our faith, if what we have is actual faith.

We don’t put our faith on hold.

By acting as a faith leader (even though he’s not) and using his name and position to try and turn Christians away from godly teachings on leadership, in favor of a profane man’s agenda, Falwell shows just how much he missed or lost in his upbringing.

“ ‘Woe to the shepherds (civil leaders, rulers) who are destroying and scattering the sheep of My pasture!’ says the Lord.” – Jeremiah 23:1 AMP

Woe, indeed.