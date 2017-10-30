In the flurry of news hitting the public today, there is another FBI investigation of note that’s gearing up.

The sweet $300 million deal made by the public power monopoly (PREPA) with a tiny electrical company called Whitefish Energy, out of Montana has caught the attention of the FBI. Field agents from the San Juan office are now looking into it.

If any deal warrants scrutiny, I’d say this qualifies.

The report comes after Puerto Rico’s state-run electric utility said Sunday it had accepted the governor’s request to immediately cancel the contract with Whitefish, a small Montana-based energy firm headquartered in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke‘s hometown. During a Sunday press conference, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló called for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to “immediately” cancel the deal, which was made in September, shortly after the hurricane hit the island.

And it’s not that Whitefish is a proven, horrid and incompetent company.

It’s that at the time they were hired to take on the task of rebuilding the electrical infrastructure of the entire island, they only had 2 full-time employees. They’d only been in operation for 2 years.

Also, the deal signed stated the government could not question or audit the funding, how the money was spent, where it went, or any delays in completing the work.

That was a deal tailor-made to screw over the desperate residents of Puerto Rico and the American taxpayers.