Somebody remind me what The 700 Club was supposed to be?

I mean, it airs on CBN – the Christian Broadcast Network – so you would think the main focus should be Christian ministry.

That should be the focus, but the cheese appears to have slid off of host Pat Robertson’s cracker.

Yeah. I said that.

The show has been airing since before I was born, and Robertson’s insistence on inserting himself into the political realm has completely distorted the purpose of the program, and has damaged Robertson’s witness to the world.

Take today’s Robertson jewel.

While discussing the big news of the day, regarding the indictments against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, as well as the guilty plea of George Papadopoulos for making false statements to the FBI, Robertson offered his own, sage advice.

“[Trump] can grant a pardon to everybody involved in this thing if he wants to, and there’s no such thing as the president obstructing justice if he talks to one of his people in the Justice Department,” Robertson said. “This whole thing has got to be shut down.”

Don’t listen to him, Trump. It’s like he’s begging to have you locked up.

Robertson proceeded to say Mueller’s investigating was “tainted” because it pertains to the dossier from Fusion GPS, which received funding from the Clinton campaign and the DNC. He concluded that any indictment from the special council is compromised as a result, and the investigation must be halted and dismissed.

Said Robertson:

“[Trump] has every right to shut Mueller down and say, ‘You have gone as far as you need to and I have instructed my Justice Department to close you down,’ He can do it, and he can also grant a blanket pardon for everybody involved in everything and say, ‘I pardon them all, case closed, it’s all over’ I think that is what he needs to do. He’s got to shut this thing down, he’s just got to.”

This would literally scream, “COMPLICIT!”

If Robertson actually feels there is nothing to this investigation, then he shouldn’t be giving out bad advice. As it is, he’s regurgitating what Trump loyalists have been saying from the beginning of the Russia probe.

“The wicked flee when no one pursues them, But the righteous are as bold as a lion.” – Proverbs 28:1 AMP

Maybe Robertson should retire and the rest of Trump’s loyalists should stop acting like he’s guilty of something.