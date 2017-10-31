I’ve actually heard this before.

It’s usually coming from neo-Nazis or garden variety racist jerks, but I’ve definitely heard it before. It’s almost like they follow a script.

Nigel Farage, the British Brexit leader, who, for some bizarre reason, has attached himself to Trump and become some kind of celebrity in certain U.S. political circles wandered into fringe territory, while discussing the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. In fact, what he said was downright anti-Semitic.

“There are about six million Jewish people living in America, so as a percentage it’s quite small, but in terms of influence its quite big,” Farage said. “They have a voice within American politics, as indeed do the Hindu groups and many other groups in America. But I don’t think anybody is suggesting that the Israeli government tried to affect the result of the American elections.”

Those darned Jews, again.

And I don’t know what kind of audience his LBC radio broadcast caters to, in general, but he was giving statements in answer to a caller who wanted to know if he thought U.S. politicians were in the pocket of Israel.

Farage also replied,

“In terms of money and influence yes they are a very powerful lobby.” “There are other very powerful foreign lobbies in the United States of America and the Jewish lobby with its link to the Israeli government is one of those strong voices,” he continued.

Now why he wanted to go there when the concern of the day is Russia and their efforts to subvert our nation’s political system, and according to some reports, weaken the nation from within, I have no idea.

With fringe lunatics and those alt-right heroes, it will always go back to blaming the Jews, though.