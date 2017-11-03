This breaks my heart.

It breaks my heart, but it’s important, so we’re putting the important things ahead of politics and everything else.

Nine year old Jacob Thompson, of Maine, is dying.

Little Jacob entered the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on October 11, with a diagnosis from doctors that says he won’t come out from his stay, and the expectation is that he will be taken by the ravages of Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma, a nerve cell cancer that he was first diagnosed with at the age of 5. Treatments have proven unsuccessful, so his family is preparing to send him out the best way they can think of.

They’re bringing Christmas to young Jacob early. One last time for a little boy to know the joy of the Christmas season, as his parents and friends bring it to his hospital room, next weekend.

On the big day, his room will transform into a winter wonderland — snow, sparkling tree and all (even Santa). But Jacob has one request: cards from anyone “inspired to reach out” to help bring the Christmas cheer. He has already started receiving cards. The first, from his friend, pictured a decked-out penguin (his favorite animal). According to Jacob’s mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, “live like a penguin,” is a motto of his. She tells GoodHousekeeping.com, that in Jacob’s words, this means “be friendly, stand by each other, go the extra mile, jump into life and be cool.”

It’s a good motto.

“Jacob loves the holiday season,” Thompson Simard said, “and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.”

It’s a small thing.

There’s so much that’s already on Jacob’s family. They don’t have insurance, so along with the medical costs, there are funeral costs to pay for.

I can’t even begin to imagine making those arrangements and worrying how to pay for them.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the costs. If you want to help out, you can find the page here.

Also, if you want to honor little Jacob’s last Christmas wish and send a Christmas card, you can address them here:

Jacob Thompson C/O Maine Medical Center 22 Bramhall St Portland, ME 04102

I hope he gets a ton of cards. I’ll be sending mine Monday.

Merry Christmas, Jacob.