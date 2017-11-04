Whoa.

Politics is ugly business. And with today’s political climate, it’s potentially dangerous, as well.

Details are still sketchy, but Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has been assaulted at his home, today.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, Kent., according to a statement from Kentucky State Police reported by the Bowling Green Daily News.

Boucher was arrested, and police are still investigating the assault.
He’s being charged with assault, causing minor injury.

Tags: Kentucky Senator Rand Paul