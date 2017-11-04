He’s all about the American workers, or something.

Anyway, good news for foreign workers in Florida. Trump’s Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago will be getting 70 new employees.

The Palm Beach Post reported Friday that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., won the permission after first applying for the H-2B visas in July. The request was originally filed during Trump’s “Made In America” week at the White House.

Made in America. Got that?

When asked, a local job placement agency said there were plenty of American citizens that would be willing to take those jobs, even though the president has justified his hiring of foreign workers by saying it’s hard to find help.

So how hard are you looking, guy?

“We currently have 5,136 qualified candidates in Palm Beach County for various hospitality positions listed in the Employ Florida state jobs database,” CareerSource spokesman Tom Veenstra said Friday. The number of foreign workers hired by Mar-a-Lago is a slight increase from the 2016-2017 season, when the resort hired 64 foreign workers using H-2B visas. Trump defended the practice during a GOP primary debate in March of last year.

It seriously doesn’t seem as if he’s looking to hire American, very hard.

In order to qualify for the H-2B classifications, employers have to prove no Americans will take the jobs.

How, exactly, do they do that?

The Trump administration expanded the H-2B program in July, saying it would offer an additional 15,000 visas because not enough American workers are willing or able to fill the country’s employment needs for the rest of fiscal 2017.

Absolutely ludicrous.

And quite a bit hypocritical.