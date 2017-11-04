Well, you knew this one was coming.

Of course it was. Following the news that former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush expressed a certain level of “distaste” for Trumpism in a new book, the Trump White House lashed back.

Trump is on a trip to Asia this weekend, but we should expect the new week to kick off with daily Twitter rants against the Bush presidencies for a good month, at least.

So what did the elder and younger Bush men say that is causing the Trump regime to circle the wagons?

In an upcoming book titled, The Last Republicans :

“I don’t like him,” George H.W. Bush says in the book. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.” George W. Bush offered his own critique of Trump in the book, saying Trump “doesn’t know what it means to be president.” The younger Bush also didn’t vote for Trump in the 2016 election, saying he opted for “none of the above” on his ballot.

All in all, nothing devastatingly bad.

Well, not bad to normal people, with secure egos.

The official statement from the White House read:

“The American people voted to elect an outsider who is capable of implementing real, positive, and needed change – instead of a lifelong politician beholden to special interests,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to The Hill. “If they were interested in continuing decades of costly mistakes, another establishment politician more concerned with putting politics over people would have won.”

So chaos is positive, now?

Welcome to Trumpism.

And one statement wasn’t enough. A second White House source commented to CNN:

“If one presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had,” the White House said, according to CNN.

Neither Bush was a conservative icon, but either would be preferable to the unhinged poo-flinger taking up space in the White House, currently.