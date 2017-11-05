By now you’ve all heard about another horrific shooting. This time, within what should be the peaceful walls of church.

Devin Patrick Kelley entered First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing 25 worshipers.

Here’s what we now know, according to the Washington Times:

Kelley is a 26-year-old Air Force veteran from nearby New Braunfels, Texas, according to a LinkedIn account tied to his name and several news outlets. According to CBS News, he was court-martialed and dishonorably discharged in May 2014. His social-media outlets are being scrubbed, according to ABC News, but on Facebook, he recently posted a picture of an assault-style weapon. Eyewitnesses said the gunman entered the church in the small Texas town in full combat gear.

And at this time, there is still no motive.

But let’s be honest – What motive could be given that would make this any less painful or confusing?

Prayers for Texas, tonight.