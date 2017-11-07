If you’re a resident of New Jersey, you’ve got a Democrat governor-elect.

Democrat Phil Murphy is projected to win the race to take over the seat of Chris Christie.

From The Hill:

Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and U.S. ambassador to Germany, defeated Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R), who struggled to gain traction in the race. Murphy’s victory will also help Democrats maintain control of Sen. Bob Menendez‘s (D-N.J.) seat if he’s convicted in his trial. If Menendez resigns from office, New Jersey’s governor will be tasked with appointing his replacement.

It seemed like New Jersey was almost a lock for Murphy, from the beginning.

The state went for Clinton in the 2016 election, and Trump is quite unpopular there. These are the people that had to deal with him BEFORE he decided to play president.

Add Chris Christie and all the bad press that is following him out the door and you get a good idea of why Guadagno was struggling.

New Jersey is in for a treat, it seems.

Murphy never won the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but the New Jersey Democrat supported similar issues that Sanders touted during his 2016 presidential campaign. Murphy campaigned on a single-payer health care system, a minimum wage hike to $15 and free tuition to public college and trade schools.

So, hard left Socialism?

Should work out fine.

Guadagno focused heavily on lowering New Jersey’s high property taxes, but her campaign didn’t appear to catch fire with voters. In the final month of the campaign, Guadagno veered more to the right to rally conservative base voters and seized on Murphy’s comments that he’d be open to making New Jersey a sanctuary state.

New Jersey is full of Democrats. They don’t care.