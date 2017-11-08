The cult of personality.

Politics, apparently, has been reduced to nothing more than a series of cults.

The Obamabots of 2008 were ridiculous. I saw so many videos of kids singing Obama anthems and people declaring how Obama was going to bring “hope and change” that it was enough to make me retch.

I thought it was just a weird, never-happen-again thing, at the time.

BOY. When I’m wrong, am I ever WRONG!

And it’s not just the Branch Trumpidians! According to Donna Brazile, the Hillary campaign was the equivalent of the Heaven’s Gate suicide cult.

Ok. She didn’t say Heaven’s Gate, specifically, but she definitely implied there was some sort of weird, go-down-in-flames cult vibe going on.

Brazile opined on the loss of Clinton, and her own frustrated efforts to save the campaign, while revisiting the anniversary of Clinton’s hilarious loss, on MSNBC.

“It was a cult,” she said on MSNBC. “I felt like it was a cult. You could not penetrate them.” Brazile said she has the ability to help candidates reach out to voters, but not if the campaign doesn’t agree not spend resources. “I cannot help a candidate… if I don’t have the resources, if I cannot spend the resources that the party is raising,” she said.

Because Hillary was so sure she was going to win. Why spend money on something that was already in the bag? She’d win without expending those resources, and everything else was just profit for the Clinton machine.

Bad call. Really, really bad call.

Brazile went on to describe how her efforts to get Clinton’s team involved in the Rust Belt states – states that proved crucial to the outcome of the 2016 election – as well as other states that were key to a broader plan for victory, were rebuffed.

“I tried, OK?” she said. “They had a maniacal focus on 270. It was their strategy, it was their plan.” She said she still made efforts to campaign in Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, but said she couldn’t convince Clinton’s team to follow. Brazile said that when she asked for more resources in those states, she was told “it’s OK.” “It was so condescending,” she said.

Brazile apparently didn’t get the memo that her job was not to run the campaign, but to get in line and play defense for Clinton, no matter what.

That’s what good members of a cult do. Protect the cult leader.