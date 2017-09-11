One tweet, posted earlier today, encapsulates all the raw emotion that still remains 16 years after the 9/11 attacks. It’s a transcript of the voicemail message United Flight 175 passenger Brian Sweeney left for his wife, Julia.

Phone call from Brian Sweeney, passenger on Flight 175, to his wife pic.twitter.com/bA2uEubRFB — Prof.Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) September 11, 2017

Brian Sweeney’s message is displayed for all to see at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. United Flight 175 was flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, killing all 65 aboard and an unknown number in the building.

The complete transcript of Brian’s words to Julia:

“Hey Jules, this is Brian. Ah, listen… I’m on an airplane that has been hijacked… if things don’t go well, and they’re not looking good, I want you to know that I absolutely love you. I want you to do good, have good times, same with my parents. I’ll see you when you get here. I want you to know that I totally love you. Bye, babe, I hope I will call you.”