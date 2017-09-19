Everyone’s favorite undercover video journalist, James O’Keefe, took to Twitter last night to tease the next set of videos to be released by his group, Project Veritas. They have one target in their sights: the mainstream media.

WATCH:

There will be more #AmericanPravda videos coming soon. To get more hard-hitting investigations, please donate:https://t.co/hYun70OejV pic.twitter.com/USpE5eQA4p — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) September 18, 2017

“In the coming weeks, you’re gonna see one of the biggest investigations this organization has ever done. It’s a continuation of American Pravda series. It’s aimed at the media. We’re going after their holy grail. We have tripled our journalists in the field. They are not even here, they are out there everyday. It’s gonna be big, it’s gonna be massive. If they think they can shut us down with this crap [lawsuit] they’re sorely mistaken. Because not only are people in the media probably going to lose their jobs and be exposed for what they are, but this [lawsuit] is going to be exposed for what it is. So stay tuned ladies and gentleman. Fireworks are coming …”

A quick look at the Project Veritas tweet stream shows that the intrepid investigative unit has a particular interest in the goings on at CNN, who beclown themselves daily with shoddy journalism that is woefully short on facts. Project Veritas has previously exposed the biases of several CNN personnel as part of their American Pravda series of exposés. Could there be more coming?

Watch this space.