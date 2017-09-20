First Lady Melania Trump addressed a luncheon at the U.N. today, and she had the issue of cyberbullying on her mind. She spoke of the need for adults and online influencers to put an end to cyberbullying by setting a good example for children, saying, “We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis through social media, the bullying, the experience online and in person.”

She continued, “We must teach every child the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of the kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership which can only be taught from example.” Something all grown-ups should be able to agree on, right?

Not so much.

As if on cue, the loony left took to Twitter and began a cyberbullying campaign against Melania. Some mocked her for the bright pink dress she wore to the speech.

But Melania Trump's puffy shirt is straight out of a Seinfeld episode. I’m kinda bullying her for wearing that shirt. — Resistor (@auntaud) September 20, 2017

Others, like this anonymous charmer who likely lives in his mother’s basement and lets the fact that he’d never stand a chance with a woman like Melania eat away at his soul, took the opportunity to call her a “porn model whore.”

Melania Trump is the first person I've ever heard my elderly mom call "A Porn Model Whore!!". How apropos. #Resist #ImpeachTrump #ITMFA — 💥 Matz Politix 💥 (@MatzPolitix) September 20, 2017

Mike T belittles the First Lady as nothing more than gyrating tranny.

This clip of Melania Trump's UN speech today is truly inspiring! pic.twitter.com/kRhvrZ2Wz7 — Mike T (@majtague) September 20, 2017

The First Lady, whether by choice or by necessity, has taken on an issue that plagues communities throughout the country. We read nearly every day of a child who took their life because they were bullied online; Melania’s own son, 11-year-old Barron, has been the target of online bullies. She’s a mom who feels the pain of her child being hurt by anonymous cowards, and this is something all too many American families can relate to.

Leftists have become boringly predictable. Of course they’d react to a speech about bullying by bullying the person who gave the speech. Hate is all they know.