As streiff reported earlier today, “former faux deep cover, non-official cover CIA ANALYST” Valerie Plame showed her true colors when she tweeted out a story entitled, “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” This kind of anti-Semitism is apparently nothing new for Plame, who allegedly has a long history of bashing Jews (especially of the neocon variety).

When called out for her bigotry, Plame, as is the wont of many a delusional Twitterer, doubled down until she, inevitably, had to issue a groveling apology for making a “doozy” of a mistake.

One person who wasn’t all that amused was CNN’s Jake Tapper, who put Plame’s anti-Semitic tweet next to a previous tweet of Plame’s, in which she tried to raise money to buy Twitter in order to ban President Trump from ever using it again. Because … free speech for me, but not for thee.

Ironically enough, Plame excoriated Trump for his “violence and hate.” Pot, meet kettle.

This was an interesting side-by-side pic.twitter.com/X1DJJg990M — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 21, 2017

Jake Tapper was long the voice of reason in a media that so fully embraced liberalism, but that started to fade when he went to CNN (home of Trump’s nemesis Jim Acosta). It’s refreshing to see Tapper call out a leftist like Valerie Plame for her ugliness and blatant hypocrisy when it comes to condemning hate. Start at home, Val. Start at home.

Hopefully, Tapper will revert to form and continue to highlight the left’s bigoted behavior and bring some credibility back to a media that is woefully in the bag for the Democrat party.