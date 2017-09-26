Republican Senator Bob Corker, the two-term chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has decided not to run for reelection in 2018, saying he had never seen himself serving longer than two terms.

Had he run for reelection, Corker was likely to face primary challenges from the more conservative wing of the Republican party. A conservative activist named Andy Ogles has already announced his intention to run for Corker’s seat, and Clay “Boobgate” Travis has hinted at a Senate run.

Here is Corker’s full statement:

TN GOP Sen. Bob Corker won't seek reelection. Full statement –> pic.twitter.com/Jv1K7VCVuV — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) September 26, 2017

My money is on Marsha Blackburn running – and winning – Corker’s seat.