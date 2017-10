On this pre-Halloween episode, RedState writers Teri Christoph and Kira Davis are joined by their co-host April Gregory to talk about the new season of “Stranger Things” – don’t worry, there aren’t any spoilers – and Joe Biden’s hilarious comment about Hillary. Also, did Bush 41 cop a feel? Why did the Las Vegas security guard leave the country? Why are 3 Musketeers bars so gross? And which kind of dog should April get?

