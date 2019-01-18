Oh, it’s you again.

Round Two.

The White House just announced President Trump will meet again with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in late February at a location to be announced later. According to CNBC

President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in late February as the U.S. pushes Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs, the White House said Friday. The Trump administration said it would announce a location at a later date. The plans emerged after North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol’s meetings Friday with both Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February,” the White House said in a readout of Trump’s meeting with the North Korean representative. “The President looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date.”

Yipee!?!?!?!?!

I don’t see why this is being done now.

The first meeting was historic but provided nothing other than the groundwork for talks to continue and the photo op for North Korea. I have read nothing about breakthroughs in the goal of denuclearization of the regime and to the contrary, U.S Intelligence believes they have continued producing fuel U.S. intelligence believes North Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks.

Secretary of State Pompeo is more than capable of doing this and if the President has a second meeting with Kim Jong Un and gets nothing but a photo op this will look really bad. Unless a deal is in place and ready to sign before this meeting, there is no point for the President to be there.

Oh, and the U.S. government might still be shut down. While Nancy Pelosi won’t be able to cancel Trump’s flight, the Dems will have a field day if this shutdown is still going on and Trump leaves the country. Right now there is more risk than reward for the country and the President and simply not worth it.

Send Mike Pompeo to South Korea, have Kim Jong Un meet him there to get some great Korean food and let POTUS 45 know when a deal is ready to go. Then maybe bring the notorious K.J.U. to Washington D.C. to meet Chuck and Nancy. C-SPAN would be LIT.

Until then, timing is everything and I can’t see how this is a good time for this.

