If Journalists Are Concerned About Donald Trump They Should Blame President Obama Jay Caruso

Brian Stelter’s daily email blared out, “Journalists are in for the fight of their lives,” at the top, and I found it pretty stunning to read. Ever since Donald Trump wins the election in November, there have been any number of pieces, comments, quips and more from various journalists and talking heads who have discovered the importance of the fourth estate holding the executive branch of | Read More »