BREAKING: Key Republicans Announce Opposition to Betsy DeVos Joe Cunningham

This just in from the Associated Press: Susan Collins, a Republican Senator from Maine, has announced her opposition to Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Education. BREAKING: Key Senate Republican Susan Collins announces opposition to Education nominee Betsy DeVos. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2017 Originally, it was suspected Collins might fold during the confirmation hearing, though she ultimately voted for