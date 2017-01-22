Fauxcahontas On the Warpath Over Trump Acting Responsibly On Home Loan Costs

streiff
Read More
trump-at-cia2

Trump’s Speech At CIA Headquarters. One Could Call It Bizarre Or Maybe Something More (VIDEO)

streiff

Message: We have a common enemy in addition to radical Islam
President Donald Trump waves after delivering his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump Team Obsesses Over Reports of Inauguration Crowd Size, Attacks Media – Again

Susan Wright

It’s ok to let some things go, Donald.

trump-signs-orders

Trump’s Order on ObamaCare: Is It Executive Overreach?

Patterico
Trending
  1. Trump's Speech At CIA Headquarters. One Could Call It Bizarre Or Maybe Something More (VIDEO)
  2. How to Know if Your Joke About Barron Trump is Appropriate
  3. Ashley Judd's Jaw-Dropping Performance on "P*ssies" and Periods at Women's March (Language Warning)
  4. Trump Team Obsesses Over Reports of Inauguration Crowd Size, Attacks Media - Again
Stephen Bannon, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign chairman, attends Trump's Hispanic advisory roundtable meeting in New York, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Breitbart Expanding To Offices in Paris and Berlin

Susan Wright
President Donald Trump, third from right, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, attend a National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump Listens to Muslim Call To Prayer In Washington National Cathedral

Dan Spencer
madonna

Classy Madonna At Women’s March: ‘F*ck you’ To Detractors; Tells The President To ‘S**k a d**k’

Jay Caruso
pelosi-morning-joe1

Nancy Pelosi: Middle America Prays On Sunday But Preys On People the Rest Of the Week

streiff
women-march

The Women’s March On Washington Is Nothing But Feel-Good Grandstanding

Jay Caruso
tag cloud
2008 2010 2012 Abortion Barack Obama Budget California Coffee and Markets Congress Conservatives Democrats Donald Trump Economy Election Election 2016 Elections Energy FCC Florida Google GOP Harry Reid Health Care Hillary Clinton Immigration John McCain Marco Rubio McCain Media Mitt Romney Morning Briefing Obama obamacare Palin Politics Republican Republicans rick perry Sarah Palin Senate taxes tea party Ted Cruz Texas Wisconsin
TwitterBirdVomit

Interior Dept Twitter Account Back, After Internal Discussion Over Trump Inauguration Tweets

Susan Wright
ashley-judd2

FLASHBACK. Ashley Judd’s Great South African Adventure

streiff
judd

Ashley Judd’s Jaw-Dropping Performance on “P*ssies” and Periods at Women’s March (Language Warning)

Mickey White
twitter.com/womensmarch

Sorry, Women’s March. You Can’t Truly Be Pro-Woman Unless You’re Pro-Life

Kimberly Ross
National Security Adviser-designate Michael Flynn arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Mike Flynn Takes the National Security Council Staff In the Right Direction

streiff
In this photo made available by the South Carolina Department of Corrections on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, their director, Bryan Stirling, right, showing hundreds of cellphones that were seized in a single raid from the Lee Correctional Institution, S.C. Stirling speaks to FCC official Matthew Berry, left, FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai and FCC official Brendan Carr. Stirling wants federal officials to allow the state to block cell signals so contraband phones become useless to inmates. (Stephanie Givens, South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

Ajit Pai To Be FCC Chairman; Net Neutrality Threatened

Neil Stevens
cakeprezobama

Let Them Eat Cake. Did Trump Inaugural Cake Steal Duff Goldman’s Design?

Mickey White
womensmarch

America Ferrara: “The President Is Not America” at Women’s March in DC

Mickey White
idiotprotester

Inauguration Day Marked By Arrests of Hundreds of Violent Rioters

Susan Wright
obama-trump-crowds

The Size of Obama’s Inaugural Crowd Didn’t Prevent This List of Failures

Jay Caruso
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump

Did A Fox Sports Writer Tweet Barron Trump Is A Future Serial Killer?

Jay Caruso
(Boston Ma 10/10/15) Attorney Gloria Allred makes a brief statement on the status of the deposition involving Bill Cosby, Saturday, October 10, 2015, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Boston. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud

Gloria Allred to Trot Out Trump’s Sex Accusers at Women’s March

Susan Wright

RedState’s WaterCooler! Saturday, 1/21/2017 – Open Thread – Reality Check Please

earhartam
trump-oath

WATCH: Panicky ABC Journo Compares Trump’s Speech to 1930s Anti-Semitic Movement

Susan Wright
Trending on Townhall Media

Dave Says: How Much House?

finance.townhall.com

President Donald Trump: We Will Face Challenges, We Will Face Hardships, But We Will Get The Job Done

townhall.com

Top 10 Examples of NAACP Racism | Human Events

humanevents.com

Out: New York's wall of 'Subway Therapy' Post-its; In: Women's March's wall of maxi pads

twitchy.com
Copyright RedState.com. All Rights Reserved. Terms under which this service is provided to you