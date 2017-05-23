“What I can confirm is that there are children among the deceased.” Those are the terrible words of Chief Constable Ian Hopkins in an early morning presser covering the terror attack on the Manchester Arena on Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert.

The death toll now stands at 22 deceased, 59 injured.

More than 400 officers have been deployed in the aftermath according to the Chief Constable.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident,” says Hopkins, “and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man.”

The attack was killed at the arena. He was carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) “which he detonated causing this atrocity”, police believe. Hopkins asked people “not to speculate on “his details, or share names.”

No other information was shared regarding the dead attacker, except that he emphasized they were focusing on finding out if he acted alone or as “part of a network.” That’s a pretty big hint.