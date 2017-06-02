Various news outlets, including the Detroit Free Press, report tonight that the FBI has raided a home in Dearborn, Michigan on a matter of national security. Citing sources within the investigation, the report indicates that suspects in an incident at another location were tracked to the home.

The Free Press has a quote from the FBI:

FBI spokesperson Timothy Wiley declined to comment on specifics of the operation, stating only:

“FBI personnel are on scene conducting a law enforcement operation. There is no threat to public safety.”

We will bring you any significant updates to the story as information becomes available.
Jennifer Van Laar

Tags: Dearborn FBI Michigan national security Police raid SWAT