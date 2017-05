Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to release the Trump administration’s school choice plans in a speech on Monday, Politico reports. It is believed that the plans will be for an education tax credit scholarship program which would allow families to pay for private school tuition who would otherwise not be able to do so. However, sources say, DeVos also plans to stress state flexibility in the program rather than to push the program as a federal mandate.

