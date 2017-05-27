At the end of the school year, a lot of schools give out awards like “most likely to succeed” or even the politically incorrect “prettiest smile,” but teachers in Texas have found themselves in trouble after presenting 13 year-old Lizeth Villanueva with the award for “most likely to become a terrorist.” For real.

The award, handed out the day after the attack in Manchester, was meant to be a joke, but one in exceedingly poor taste.

“They just found it as a joke,” said Lizeth, 13, reported USA Today. “She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.”

Her mother Ena Hernandez, who said her daughter is in an advanced academic program and has had no disciplinary problems, is not laughing. “I read it twice. I’m like, ‘What is this?!’ ”

The Principal has apologized, and the school district has issued the following statement:

The Channelview (Independent School District) Administration would like to apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom. Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district’s vision, mission and educational goals for our students. “The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation.