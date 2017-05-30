Earlier today, Kathy Griffin Tweeted an image in which she appears to be holding the decapitated head of the President of the United States. Fortunately, there is enough decency left in the world that people on both the left and the right spoke out against the horrifying photograph.

Having seen the reaction, Griffin took to twitter and posted a video apology with the caption “I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.”

What do you think- is the apology genuine, or was she just concerned about her career the Secret Service’s promise to look into her as a potential threat?

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017