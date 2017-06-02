Congresswoman and fashion icon Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn) recently spoke, er, yelled out about the new education budget, calling it “cruel, inhumane, and… heartless.” A video of her tirade has gone viral, garnering millions of views but, unfortunately, that doesn’t make it accurate.

The Heritage Foundation has pushed back with a video of their own in which Lindsey Burke, Director of their Center for Education Policy debunks DeLauro’s rhetoric with facts. Per pupil spending has nearly tripled since the 1970s with nearly no benefits to students, especially those who are financially disadvantaged. Students in low-income areas actually get more funding in this program. Burke also points out that Obama also tried to cut programs, like DC school choice programs, which would have hurt low-income children.

“Moreover,’ Burke says, “we know that the federal government is the last place we should look for educational improvements. If we really want to help children, it all starts by restoring state and local control of education and empowering those people who know them best- and that’s their parents.”

Check out the video here:

