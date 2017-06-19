Gwyneth Paltrow is kind of weirdo, which has become evident since she started her lifestyle blog Goop and started talking about vaginal steaming and other oddities. Earlier this year, she gave up acting and decided to Goop full time, including last week’s conference, where attendees could pay $500 to $1,500 each to bask in the presence of the Paltrow lifestyle.

As Heat Street reports, there were some interesting topics. Dr. Habib Sadeghi explored questions like “what makes water wet?” and said we don’t know why birds fly (spoiler: we do). Attendees were told that cancer does not exist among animals (it does). Aura photography was available and we learned that Miranda Kerr has leech facials. One attendee had a mini facelift on stage.

In the face of such lunacy, is it any wonder that attendees fled? 50 women left during Sadeghi’s lecture alone and the room was nearly cleared during the facelift. After four hours with no break, the remaining hard-core attendees (and media) were getting restless. Those who were left at the end of the day were able to have a drink with Gwyneth and company- if they paid enough. Those in the cheap seats were ushered out.