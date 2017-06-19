In April, Rhode Island teacher of the year Niko Giannopoulos visited the Oval Office in a photo that went viral when he posted in on social media last week.

When he met the President, the teacher told NPR:

“I popped it open when I walked into the office because I’m a very sassy person. And [President] Trump complimented it right away. He said, ‘I love the fan!’ And he told me I had great style.”

He said that, while the White House staff asked that props not be used, the President didn’t mind.

“I just asked the president, ‘do you mind if I use the fan for the photo?’ he said, ‘absolutely go for it.’ So I popped my fan and did my pose.”